Is Your Central Texas Kid Ready To Become A Code Ninja?

Code Ninjas, a learning center that debuted July 8th in Austin, know that video games aren’t only fun, but educational.

This is the second Code Ninjas location in the area, and they are excited to inspire a passion for STEM education in young learners ages 7-14.

The program keeps kids motivated with little wins along the way. This includes “Belt-Up” celebrations, where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level just like karate.

Coding has been called “the literacy of the 21st century” for good reason. Just like math, science, and literature, coding is a key aspect of understanding our technologically advanced world. There’s a huge need for a generation that not only understands technology, but know how it works. Not only do they learn to code, but this camp teaches them confidence, logic, resourcefulness, and problem solving skills that will serve them for the rest of their lives.

Code Ninjas offer day camps, parents’ night out, and drop-in options.

For more information on how to sign up visit their website at https://www.codeninjas.com/camps.