Irish Food, Drink & Entertainment For St. Patrick’s Day With B.D. Riley’s & Easy Tiger

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! We got to hear a snippet of music from Kristen Gibbs and her rock ‘n’ roll harp: Kristen is one of three live music acts performing today at B.D. Riley’s Irish Pub on Aldrich Street in the Mueller development.

If you’re looking for lunch plans, Daithi Arwine — a Northern Irish mandolin and banjo player — is performing in the next hour, and he teams up with a friend from Dublin, Neville Stewart, to become “The Chancers” at 3:00 p.m.

B.D. Riley’s is authentically Irish: the pub was built entirely in Ireland then shipped and assembled here. It’s family-friendly, so bring the kids (and good pups for the patio)! They’ve got local foodie favorites as well as authentic Irish food and drink. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be enforced.

If you want to stick to traditional Irish fare at home, Steph is whipping up corned beef and cabbage.

If you’re short on time and still want to feast on Corned Beef & Cabbage at home here’s a recipe for a quick and easy meal: Instant Pot Corned Beef & Cabbage

Steph loves to use her Traeger to smoke meat so she’s trying out a recipe today that turns your corned beef into a slow cooked and smoked treat. It takes some planning and more time than the instant pot so save this recipe for tomorrow when corned beef goes on sale! The important thing to do in advance is desalinate the meat (try to draw out as much salt as possible) before smoking it. For this process you’ll put the corned beef into a large bowl of water for 6-8 hours, changing the water every two hours. You might be wondering why you would even bother buying corned beef and doing this step instead of just buying brisket….Steph wondered the same thing, but is hopeful that trying this out will result in something between a smoked brisket and slow cooked corned beef. Stay tuned for the results! If you want to try smoking a corned beef brisket, check this link out!

Need bread to go with your meal? Check out a previously-posted recipe from Rosie on easy, 6-ingredient beer bread, perfect for the holiday.

If you don’t want to cook or if you followed a recipe from above and it didn’t work out…Our friends at Easy Tiger are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a few specials! See what they’re offering below at all Easy Tiger locations Wednesday, March 17th, while supplies last.

Corned Beef on Rye– Hill Country Rye, Hand Cut Corned Beef, Housemade Mustard, Melted Leeks, Cabbage.

Irish Goodbye– Jameson Irish Whiskey, Lemon, Sugar, Ginger Beer

Iced Irish Coffee– Jameson Irish Whiskey, Bailey’s Irish Cream, House-Made Cold Brew, Demerara, Whipped Cream