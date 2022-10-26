IoT World & The AI Summit Austin celebrates the convergence of IoT and AI — two transformative technologies used in everyday life by everyone.

Jenalea Howell, the vice president of AI & IoT Markets at Informa Tech, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about the event happening Nov. 2-3 in Austin.

Why has the conference relocated to Austin this year?

“Austin has become a tech mecca and we felt it was a perfect opportunity to move from Silicon Valley to Silicon Hills. Large audiences like Dell and Intel are actively engaged with AI, IoT technologies. These tech giants will change industries with a specific impact on Austin.”

What are you most excited about for this year’s conference? What are some standout trends and speakers to look out for?

“IoT World & The AI Summit Austin will focus on addressing today’s tech needs in business, industry and communities across Texas, the U.S., and the world. From robotics to semiconductors, and future of driving to environmental sustainability, the conference will play host to immersive learning opportunities with roundtables, masterclasses, and insider sessions supported by today’s industry greats Verizon, IBM Watson, and Cloudera, to name a few.”

Tech layoffs have been widespread, how can those who have recently lost their job in the tech industry here in Austin take part in the conference?

“The tech community has been impacted by recent layoffs around the country as well as here in Texas. To provide individuals in the state of Texas with access to industry educational moments and networking opportunities, 250 All Access Passes will be made available — free of charge — for those working in tech who have recently been laid off as of June 2022, or until all passes are claimed.”

Can people just walk in on the day of? Or should we get passes?

Howell said walk-ins are welcome but getting passes in advance come with perks.

Learn more about passes and find more information on how to apply at Austin.AppliedIntelligence.Live.

What To Expect

“More than 3,000 expected attendees have the opportunity to directly connect with the rockstars of digital transformations in this two-day conference via an expo floor, booth bar crawls, analyst breakfast briefings, after-hour events, and specially curated industry moments.”

“More than 175 speakers from 100 companies and 16 countries will take part in discussions designed to support CEOs, CTOs, AI experts, managers, data scientists, technologists, engineers, and policymakers.”

This segment is paid for by Informa Tech and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.