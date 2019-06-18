Introducing Miss Juneteenth: Winning A Pageant With A Purpose

The Miss Juneteenth Austin Scholarship Pageant is not your typical pageant. It’s a pageant with purpose that promotes sisterhood, education, community and culture.

Studio 512 was honored to welcome 2019 Pageant winner Kennede Wallace, to KXAN Studios.

The newly crowned Miss Juneteenth told us the pageant helped her with her confidence, and taught her to believe in herself.

Juneteenth is also known as “Freedom Day” or “Emancipation Day” and commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas.