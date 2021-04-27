Intero| A Zero-Food Waste Restaurant Located In East Austin

Intero is a zero-food waste Italian restaurant in East Austin. Born and raised in Austin, husband and wife duo, Chef Ian Thurwachter and Chocolatier Krystal Craig sought to share their love of Italian cuisine and their combined knowledge of savory and sweet. Both self-taught in their professions, each attributes the inspiration of their work to influences they had growing up. The couple opened Intero together in 2018.

Intero translates as “whole” or “entire” in Italian and executive chef Ian challenges himself and his team to cook with whole animals and vegetables, creatively using scraps that would traditionally be thrown away like onion skins and corn husks.

The menu changes nightly based on what’s in season. Intero also features housemade pastas, salads, seasonal vegetables and prime cuts.







This east Austin restaurant recently underwent a renovation to install a wood-fired pizza oven. Pizza selections are also seasonal. Pizza’s include:

Wagyu beef confit pizza with gorgonzola

Braised leeks, pancetta, and shaved cabbage pizza.

Charred kale, pork sausage, and spring onion with a farm egg yolk.





Intero is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit their website to learn more.