International Women’s Day Celebration Ideas for Any Woman!

Today, March 8th, is International Women’s Day. Starley Murray, an international award winning philanthropist and entrepreneur of national television publicity and influencer personal branding, shared ideas on how any woman can be celebrated today and every day.

What are some ways anyone can celebrate the special women in their lives?

Acknowledge an important woman in your life both with words and an action, whether it’s creating a hand made card, gift, meal or giving her the day off, treating her to a luxury service or showing her recognition in front of her family, friends or peers.

Give your expertise, time or financial contribution to a worthy cause supporting women’s initiatives. Many non-profits solely survive and help others in need based on one or all three of these contributions. You may even decide to become a committee or board member too.

Set up a coffee date in support of women with new and old friends or even host a panel of women to foster relationships, ideas and create a support system.

I understand you have won an award from the “Women of Heart Awards”, what were you recognized for?

I’m so honored to receive the International Philanthropy and Entrepreneur Mentor Award from The Women of Heart Awards. Founder Desziree Richardson has touched my heart in recognizing my contributions to the National Center for the Prevention of Community Violence as the Marketing & Publicity Advisor and for my veteran red carpet correspondent coverage on the International Emmys and Oscar themed red carpet events for Starley’s Red Carpet hearts interviewing celebrities in support of charities. I’m also honored to be the media advisor to The Women of Heart Awards and Executive Producer for the Video Series and Awards Show. What a gift it has been to me to connect with so many amazing generous hearts around the world.

How can women interested in seeing this years winners or be considered for nomination for next year get involved?

Brought to you by the Women of Heart Foundation, the Women of Heart Awards (WOHA) are our way of saying a big ‘Thank you’ and recognizing those very special women who have had a major impact on their communities by developing opportunities for young girls, children and women. Join us on our exciting quest to celebrate truly outstanding Women of Heart. WOHF is a UK based charitable organization which inspires people to get involved and which promotes, educates, empowers, and raises funds for women and children on a global basis which is dedicated to recognizing and rewarding the immeasurable deeds of compassion and heroism shown every day by so many women around the world. WOHA has a clear mission to celebrate those very special women who are making a real difference. These women inspire love and kindness, encourage others to give back and empower and educate young girls so they can become self reliant and grow into the leaders of the future. The awards go far further than simple recognition; we also have a vision to use this platform to create positive changes in society as well as worldwide.

