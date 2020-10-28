Integrating Your Pets And Children, With Help From Nulo

Steph recently visited with local Vet Tech Katie Pengra to learn about integrating your pets with children. Here’s what they covered:

What are the most important things to consider to create a safe environment for your kids and pets?

Every household, animal, and child are different, but I follow a few simple rules that have worked well for me:1) Creating Boundaries. This includes physical boundaries and conceptual boundaries2) positive reinforcement. This is for both your pet, and you child, so they both associate good things with the other3) Personal Responsibility. A parent or guardian must set up their pets and kids to be successful. Kids are scary! Dogs can be scary! You can’t expect for them to just get along without your help.



How do you implement the first two rules?

1) Boundaries. Every animals has their trigger, just like people. What are your dogs triggers? Are they protective of their food? Their toys? I never let Jack go near the dogs when they’re eating. His toys are kept in a bin on the opposite side of the room as the dogs today. There are some items that dogs prize, it’s their favorite resource. Maybe it’s a bed? A spot in the room? It’s important to create a safe space for your pet that your kid can’t go. And if there’s anything that really makes your dog guard, maybe they don’t get that item anymore. Strayvon can’t have rawhides anymore because he’s protective of them. It’s also very important that your kid learns they can’t climb on, tug on, or bother your dog when they’re asleep. If jack jumps on Strayvon the couch, and it hurts strays leg, a dog reacts by biting. He can’t help that response. Boundaries are important!

2) Positive reinforcement is just as important. You don’t want your kid or dog to think they’re always on edge around each other. Jack gives the dogs treats, he helps me feed them and then gives them space so they can eat. I never yell or get mad if jack gets in their space, I redirect and make it clear that this is their space, or toy. But you can play with this item!

What does personal responsibly mean on this context?

First, taking care of your pets needs is really important. Keeping them physically and mentally stimulated is so important. If you were trapped in a house 24/7, you’d probably be grumpy too! I walk my dogs almost 3 miles a day. They have lots of toys, we play ball, Cason has a puzzle food bowl to make her work for her food because she scarfs it all down. Keeping them flea, tick, and heartworm free, up to date on shots, and regularly vetted is very important. A healthy pet is a great base for creating a healthy and balanced home.

A healthy, happy balanced pup starts with a great diet. Dogs need the proper amount of nutrition to keep them energized and feeling good. Nulo Pet Foods can help provide that with their high-meat kibble or freeze dried raw foods. Steph feeds Jack and Millie both but Nulo’s kibble is a daily staple for her dogs and includes a protein-rich diet with the first 3-4 ingredients being proteins from animal sources. It also offers Low carb and low-glycemic ingredients to provide stable energy levels and a patented probiotic for digestive and immune health. Steph’s pups, Jack and Millie, obviously have high levels of energy but feeding them the right diet has made a world of difference in their day to day behavior.

When it comes to “treating” pets you want to look for something that’s High-protein and not artificially flavored or highly processed. Dogs will have more happy days when you consider their digestive & immune health. Steph uses Nulo’s training treats to teach new tricks or reward Jack and Millie and they also keep Nulo’s Jerky and Protein Sticks on hand for days when they want to give them something extra special that will still leave them feeling good.

