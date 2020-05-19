Inspire Mealtime Creativity With Craven + Co.’s Family Funboxes

If you’re running out of ideas to make dinnertime creative, Tiffany Craven of Craven + Co. has a new idea, called “Funboxes!”

Tiffany says, “This series of Funboxes is a direct result of this moment in time which has positioned us all to be fighting the same fight, and thinking constantly of family + friends. We designed these home-based, family activities to break up the routine of quarantine for families who are having to get creative all day with homeschooling + entertaining each other. Use these Funboxes to coast a little bit and let Craven + Co. take the reins for a night or a few…whatever you need. We promise to entertain your quarantine crew and give them something to remember when we all get back to a new normal. We’re all doing what we should to get through this, and should be so proud of the way we’re working together in an unprecedented way…but we’re not gonna lie, it’s a challenge to keep our chins up some days. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re hoping to help brighten the journey with a few laughs.”

The Themed Dinner Series Funbox currently includes 3 theme options: a Howdy Dinner, A Hawaiian Luau, and a Formal from the Waist Up.

Everything is included for kids to write out menus and place cards and set the table for their Quarantine Crew.

The kids will LOVE getting creative with writing the menus. Tiffany wants to make sure parents know that they don’t have to cook anything fancy for dinner! The themes are designed to let parents pull any old thing out of the freezer or order pizza, and the Funbox theme will then make it the kids FAVORITE, MOST FUN dinner. Craven + Co.’s main goal is to make the adults’ night smooth sailing…and for them to be rockstars without having to jump through hoops.

The Funbox includes props for everyone at the table to dress up for the occasion, so that no one can opt out.

Super cool: the Funbox also includes a Spotify playlist to really set the mood!

The basic box is for a family of 4. If you have a bigger crew, you can get a bigger box!

And your fun family dinner does some great things for our community! For the duration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Craven + Co. is donating 10% of profits from the Family Dinner Series to the Central Texas Food Bank to help families who need our help during this challenging time.

Funboxes can be purchased on their website: https://cravenandco.com/shop.