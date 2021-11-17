Infrared Sauna & Light Therapy Studio Sweatland Offers Free Glow Facials For Its Black Friday Special

Sweatland Founder Kelly Kalyan joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about her Black Friday Special and go in-depth about Sweatland’s services.

Last time we were here, you explained the many benefits of infrared sauna use and showed us the two versions you offer here at Sweatland. Can you tell us more about your signature sauna experience, the “Suite Sweat” and what makes it unique?

“Our Suite Sweat is truly a luxurious experience. Most people are familiar with a walk-in infrared sauna, essentially where you sit in a wooden box. Trust me, they are amazing, and the benefits are equally so. But not many have people have experienced a laydown version. It’s a high-comfort option to the walk-in infrared sauna experience.”

“Our Suite Sweat is a single-person mini sanctuary. You lie comfortably on an infrared heated memory foam bed while pulling a soft solo carbon fiber telescoping dome over your body. You’re then able to comfortably breathe room temperature air while your head is out and your body is achieving maximum benefit.”

“The suite sweat delivers only far-infrared wavelengths of light and heat. This is unique and important because these wavelengths penetrate your body at the deepest cellular level. You can relax and destress your mind, improve circulation, boost your immune system, burn up to 600 calories, and naturally detoxify your body easily and effectively in only 30 minutes.”

Sweatland is an infrared and “light therapy” studio. Can you tell us more about light therapy?

“Our sun shines full-spectrum light, meaning its rays contain all wavelengths of light, both visible and invisible. Light is essential for all human life and its health benefits are often overlooked. Not all light is the same: different colors or wavelengths of light have different effects on the body. UV light from the sun is what’s responsible for tanning or burning your skin, and we know it can be harmful. It has short powerful wavelengths of light. As you move through the spectrum of light and colors from blue to red and then infrared, the wavelengths get longer and more beneficial. Light therapy, also called chromotherapy uses the visible spectrum (the colors your eyes can see) to treat a variety of health concerns, promote anti-aging and treat chronic conditions.”

Can you give us some examples?

“Research has only begun to scratch the surface of the many beneficial effects of chromotherapy. For example:

Blue light has been shown to fight bacteria and clear acne

Green light promotes relaxation and anti-inflammatory effects

Yellow light shows benefits related to skin health

Red light has been studied in thousands of clinical trials. It has been shown to enhance cellular function, by stimulating our cells to produce more energy, which powers everything humans do

Research has also found numerous skin health, inflammation, wound healing, and recovery benefits.”

Do you have any fall specials?

“With the holidays right around the corner, we know that many people tend to neglect their regular health and wellness routines. And everyone needs a great gift idea as well! In the spirit of giving, we are offering our most generous special yet. Our Black Friday special which launched today, is intended to make it a no-brainer to treat yourself, a friend, or a loved one.”

“With every Suite Sweat Package purchase, we will match the session number with free glow facials. For example, if you purchase a package of eight Suite Sweats you will receive eight free Glow facials; each is worth $55. This offer is valid as of today through the end of day on Black Friday.”

To learn more about Sweatland — the first and only Austin-born infrared sauna studio — go to TheSweatland.com or call 512-494-4800.

