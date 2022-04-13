National Infertility Awareness week is coming up and Steph & Rosie welcomed Andrea Syrtash, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of pregnantish™ to discuss infertility and how it affects all types of relationships.

Pregnantish is dedicated to helping people dealing with infertility and fertility treatments navigate the emotional, personal, and practical realities of an often overwhelming process.

Their mission is to inspire, educate, and connect the millions of women and men who are starting their families … with a little help.

For more information go to pregnantish.com, follow them on Instagram @pregnantish and listen to the podcast here.