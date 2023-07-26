Dr. Jeremy Kenter of Ally Medical Emergency Room joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to talk about infant heat safety.

Why is it important to make sure infants don’t get too hot?

“Central Texas is off to a very hot summer. While this heat poses a risk to everyone, infants are especially prone to overheating because they cannot regulate their body temperature as well as adults which can cause heat exhaustion, dehydration, or even sudden infant death syndrome — more commonly known as SIDS.”

“Additionally, infants’ sweat glands aren’t fully developed which reduces their ability to sweat and makes them prone to heat rash.”

“A normal temperature reading for babies is 97.5 degrees Fahrenheit and they maintain their temperature best in environments between 68 and 72 degrees. When it gets warmer than 75 degrees, you’ll want to pay special attention to make sure they are comfortable and safe.”

How can you prevent overheating inside?

“In warm weather, try to maintain an indoor temperature between 68 to 72 degrees and keep infants out of direct sunlight, including sunlight coming in through windows.”

“If you cannot get the room cool enough, try using an oscillating (moving) fan to circulate air around the room or use ice packs. Should your air conditioning be out, take breaks from your home by visiting public buildings with air conditioning.”

“Never leave a baby inside a vehicle unattended no matter what the temperature is outside. Cars can get very hot very quickly, so even a short amount of time is dangerous.”

What heat safety measures should be taken when outside?

When the temperature rises above 75 degrees outside, babies need help to prevent overheating:

Keep infants under shade and out of direct sunlight

Dress in one layer of lightly colored, moisture-absorbing material—ideally a fabric like cotton or linen

Keep infants hydrated by offering extra breastmilk or formula to babies under six months and water to older children and toddlers

Give children extra rest time since heat can cause exhaustion

Avoid the hottest parts of the day to go outside

Infants’ skin can sunburn easily, so make sure they aren’t getting too much sun exposure:

Infants under six months cannot use sunscreen, so it’s important to keep them out of direct sunlight, dress them in hats and sunglasses, and use shades and umbrellas to protect their arms and legs.

Infants older than six months should use sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30. It should be reapplied at least every two hours or sooner if they’ve been swimming or sweating.

How should one check for signs of overheating, and what should one do if they suspect their infant is overheating?

“Infants can’t tell us how they’re feeling, so it is important to learn the signs of overheating. Check if an infant feels hot, looks flushed, is sweating, acts fussy and restless, has a high heart rate, seems overly tired, seems dizzy or weak, or is nauseous or vomiting.”

“If an infant seems too hot, start cooling them off by moving them to a cooler space, removing excess or sweaty clothing, placing a cool washcloth on their skin or giving them a lukewarm bath, and giving them extra liquid either by breastfeeding or formula.”

If your baby seems seriously overheated or you are unsure or concerned, don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s doctor. Head to the nearest emergency room, such as any one of Ally Medical’s seven emergency rooms across Texas, if it seems like an emergency situation. Learn more at AllyMedical.com.

This segment is paid for by Ally Medical Emergency Room and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.