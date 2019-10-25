Indulge Your Inner Child At The Wildflower Center’s Fortlandia

Explore an exhibition of 10 forts custom designed and built by local architects, designers and artists for the Mollie Steves Zachry Texas Arboretum. Stop and build your own fort at Fort Build, too.

These creative spaces will transport you to imaginary worlds and spark an appreciation for art and nature and the curious, wonderful ways in which they intersect. Your secret hideout awaits!

Entry is included with regular admission. Admission is always free for members. The event runs from Oct. 5, 2019 – Jan. 26, 2020.

Learn more at www.wildflower.org’s Fortlandia page.

