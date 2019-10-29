Indulge With Delysia Chocolatier

Delysia Chocolatier, a Top 3 Chocolatier in the Americas, introduces the first-ever artisan chocolate truffles handcrafted using ruby chocolate in the United States. The Delysia Chocolatier Ruby Chocolate Truffle Collection derives its striking hue naturally from ruby cacao beans, with no added colors or flavorings. This is the first time a new style of authentic chocolate has been introduced since white chocolate debuted in the 1930s.

Each Saturday and Sunday, Delysia Chocolatier hosts its SAVOR Chocolate Tasting Experience, an immersive experience exploring the rich culture of artisanal chocolate. This weekend, November 2nd and 3rd, the tasting will feature the flavors of Fall Harvest. Chocolate flavors will include:

Sweet potato casserole chocolate truffle: Milk chocolate blended with sweet potato puree, southern spices and a dollop of cream for a smooth, savory finish. Yum!

You can visit www.Delysia.com to learn more about their services and events or you can visit their store at 2000 Windy Terrace, Suite 2C.