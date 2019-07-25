Indian & Portuguese Flair At Vixen’s Wedding

We’re hearing great things about one of the newest restaurants on the block in East Austin — so Chef Todd Duplechan from Vixen’s Wedding stopped by Studio 512 to make a beet dosa!

Some of Vixen’s Wedding’s signature dishes include: Smoky Beet Dosa with Curry Leaf Aioli; Shrimp and Potato Samosa with Green Tomato Cashew Chutney; Quail Cafreal Red Oak and Chaat Masala Yogurt; Roasted Fish Thali with Green Curry Pineapple Chili Fry and Sweet Potato Pao.

Housed at the base of ARRIVE East Austin, Vixen’s Wedding is the heart and soul of Goa with a Texas accent. The Goan and Portuguese-inspired restaurant is named after an ancient weather term for a sunny rain shower. It’s based on a Portuguese parable about star-crossed lovers who experienced such a meteorological phenomenon on their wedding day, bringing forth good luck and merriment for years to come.

Here, husband-and-wife chef team, Todd Duplechan and Jessica Maher, of Lenoir (a Bon Appetit Top 50 restaurant) are serving intensely flavorful seafood, pork and vegetable dishes. The shareable cuisine incorporates flavors rooted in Goan tradition made with ingredients from central and coastal Texas. Todd has experience cooking Indian food and fresh breads at New York City’s Tabla under Chef Floyd Cardoz, and recently visited Mumbai and Goa which solidified his love for the cuisine.

Their happy hour is Monday – Friday, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Check Vixen’s Wedding out in person at their address on 6th street. For more information, go to www.vixensweddingatx.com, or call them at (737) 242-7555.