Harshit Gupta from Madhu Chocolate stopped by to share the bean-to-bar process with us. Madhu mean “honey and sweet” in Hindi and is Harshit’s mother’s name. Making these Indian-inspired chocolates unique with a sweet story.

Madhu Chocolate is hosting a chocolate making class on February 12th and 13th. For more information go to MadhuChocolate.com and give them a follow on social media @MadhuChocolate. You can purchase the chocolate bars at Whole Foods.