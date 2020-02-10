Inclement Weather Looks With Altatudes

This time of the year can be tricky for wearing beautiful things! Is it cold? Is it rainy? Is it just Monday? Alta Alexander of Altatudes came to Studio 512 to show us how to dress our best, no matter the forecast.

Look: She Ready!

Trend: Use your coats as accessories. Although it doesn’t typically get tremendously cold here, as a native Texan, Alta feels frigid at anything below 60!

Tip: Layering will NEVER go out of fashion and here in Austin, it’s key for style survival! Choose pieces that will complete your look regardless of how many times you “unlayer.”

Here Kelli wears: an added light sweater under a coat so Kelli’s “tude” is on-target each time she uncovers a layer. As the day warms up, she’s still ready for anything the day throws at her with a leopard coat and a suede and leather top paired with a white track pant. Alta has incorporated a pair of color-block boots for a fun effect!

Look: I CAN Stand The Rain!

Trend: Long sweater jackets and dusters are still hot on-trend items to incorporate in your wardrobe, and stormy climates are no reason to skimp.

Tip: Be sure to have a chic tote on-hand to place all your belongings in to help protect against wet weather. Once you arrive at your destination, pull yourself together with a quick switch-a-roo for your tootsies for a polished look inside!

Here Judy wears: Black leather dress, with a zebra printed long cardigan and pair of rain galoshes! An absolute must for your staple list!

Learn more about the pieces Alta carries by visiting her in person at 1717 East 12th Street. For more information, give her a call at (512) 761-4292, or check out www.altatudes.com.