Inaugurating UT Football’s “7th Era” With Patrick Floyd Of Austin Aloha

Studio 512

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Patrick Floyd of Austin Aloha is a big UT football fan, and he’s gearing up for fall camp, which begins in August. He joined Studio 512 to talk about what he believes to be the 6 eras of Texas football, with the hopes that a 7th era, grounded in success, begins this upcoming season.

The eras:

  • Prehistory (1893 — 1936)
  • Pre-Royal (1937 — 1956)
  • Royal (1957 — 1976)
  • Post-Royal (1977 — 1997)
  • Mack* (1998 — 2009)
  • The Wilderness (2010 — Present)

Patrick runs AustinAloha.com, which celebrates the arts, culture, & leisure of Central Texas. “In the tradition of homegrown armadillo icons, Austin Aloha aspires to be the roly-poly of a thriving cultural compost heap. Just under the surface we dig & nibble to sustain the creative ecosystem we call home.” Learn more at AustinAloha.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss