Inaugurating UT Football’s “7th Era” With Patrick Floyd Of Austin Aloha

Patrick Floyd of Austin Aloha is a big UT football fan, and he’s gearing up for fall camp, which begins in August. He joined Studio 512 to talk about what he believes to be the 6 eras of Texas football, with the hopes that a 7th era, grounded in success, begins this upcoming season.

The eras:

Prehistory (1893 — 1936)

Pre-Royal (1937 — 1956)

Royal (1957 — 1976)

Post-Royal (1977 — 1997)

Mack* (1998 — 2009)

The Wilderness (2010 — Present)

