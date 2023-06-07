Meals On Wheels Central Texas is well known for helping our community by delivering meals to those in need but they actually do a lot more than that. We are here at the Meal On Wheels Central Texas headquarters with Jessica Rodriguez and Abel Sanchez.

Rodriguez, the in-home care staff coordinator, and Sanchez, the program coordinator, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to talk about their in-home care services.

How does someone know when it’s the right time to reach out for IHC services?

“Often people will reach out to us for assistance in the home as functional limitations arise. This can be due to a chronic or acute condition, surgery, chemotherapy, or when someone desires to age in place and just needs a helping hand to remain living independently and safely at home,” Sanchez said.

How does IHC meet the needs of the people you serve?

“Our services can include light housekeeping, personal care, shopping, prescription pickup, medication reminders, transportation to and from medical appointments, and companionship,” Sanchez said.

How can the community get involved?

“We are always in need of caregivers. I have the privilege of talking with our caregivers every day and they are some of the most dedicated people I’ve ever known. I get to work closely with them to make sure we make a great client/caregiver match,” Rodriguez said.

“If you know someone who would make a great caregiver we would love to talk with them. We currently have a high need in north Austin, Pflugerville, and Round Rock.”

To learn more or sign up to volunteer with Meals On Wheels Central Texas and help those in need in our community, go to MealsOnWheelsCentralTexas.org.

This segment is paid for by Meals On Wheels Central Texas and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.