Improving The Health Of People With Diabetes With UnitedHealthcare

As Texans grapple with the pandemic, UnitedHealthcare has introduced a new digital health therapy that has improved the health of people with type 2 diabetes and to flag potential COVID-19 infections. The therapy, known as Level2, helps participants gain real-time insights about their condition and, for some, successfully reduce spikes in blood sugar levels or achieve type 2 diabetes remission.

What is Level2 and how does it work?

Level 2 is an innovative new therapy from UnitedHealthcare that combines wearable technology and customized personal support to help improve the health of people living with type 2 diabetes. The therapy helps eligible participants gain real-time insights about their condition and, for some, successfully reduce spikes in blood sugar levels or even achieve type 2 diabetes remission. Eligible participants are equipped with integrated tools that include a mobile continuous glucose monitor (CGM), activity tracker, app-based alerts and one-on-one clinical coaching to help encourage healthier lifestyle decisions, such as food choices, exercise and sleep patterns, stabilize blood sugar levels and flag potential COVID-19 infections. In the future, UnitedHealth Group may offer the Level2 model to support people with other chronic conditions beyond type 2 diabetes.

Have patients seen benefits of the program?

Yes, some Level2 participants achieved diabetes remission and no longer needed medication for type 2 diabetes. To date, Level2 has helped participants improve their health to the degree they eliminated the need for more than 450 prescriptions. In a pilot study, many Level2 participants achieved a clinically meaningful reduction in their A1c within 90 days.Participants who began with the most significantly elevated A1c (above 8.0%)saw the greatest reduction (more than 1 percentage point decrease on average). By helping participants better control blood sugar levels and, in certain cases,achieve type 2 diabetes remission, some Level2 participants no longer require medication for their condition.

How is Level2 different thanother diabetes interventions?

Level2 builds on UnitedHealth Group’s industry-leading focus on integrating human support with advanced data analytics, including from real-time sources such as digital health technologies, to help improve and personalize therapies. Level2 provides participants personalize insights into which “micro-therapeutic interventions” are most likely to be effective to stop blood sugar spikes, such as substituting a low-sugar option for orange juice at breakfast, avoiding unhealthy late-night snacks, or taking a 15-minute walk after dinner. Health recommendations are based on data sources such as medical and pharmacy claims,real-time insights from wearable devices and individual health records. By combining incentives, personalized coaching and data sharing with network care providers, Level2 creates a “digital accountable care organization” focused on helping people with type 2 diabetes.

Why is helping people maintainstable blood sugar levels so important amid Covid-19?

Initial studies show that sudden changes in blood sugar levels among people with type 2diabetes may indicate potential COVID-19 infections. Closely monitoring this metric among Level2 participants and supporting people at greater risk for COVID-19 complications, Level2 has demonstrated the ability to predict potential COVID-19 infections and help encourage access to needed medical care earlier. Type 2 diabetes may be a risk factor associated with worse outcomes related to COVID-19. However, people with type 2 diabetes whose blood sugar is stable may experience fewer medical complications and greater likelihood of recovery from COVID-19.

What advice would you givepeople to help prevent diabetes?

At UnitedHealthcare, we encourage people to live healthier lives. This means,making healthier lifestyle decisions, such as food choices, exercise and sleep patterns.

Use Interval Eating: Thecliché “you are what you eat” rings true related to preventing or managing obesity and diabetes, but when and how you eat also may be relevant.

After-Meal Walks: People seeking to better control their blood sugar levels and weight should also consider short walks after eating meals or snacks, especially ones with added sugars such as juice or desserts. Post-meal walks may help the body move sugar from the blood into muscle cells, helping normalize blood sugar levels.Whenever possible, make time for a 15-minute walk after each meal to help reduce the risk of blood sugar spikes.

Take Advantage of Technology: Smartwatches are potential resources to help monitor health measures such as daily steps, sleep patterns and blood sugar levels

What advice would you give people with diabetes to help achieve remission?

Monitor your glucose levels in real time

Track your activity and set daily goals for yourself to promote an active and healthier lifestyle

Incorporate a balanced diet into your life by making smart food choices

Monitor your sleep patterns to ensure you’re getting an adequate amount each night

Who is eligible to participate?

More than 230,000 UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored, fully insured health plan participants in 27 states – including Texas – and Washington D.C. are now eligible for Level2.

In the future, UnitedHealthGroup may offer the Level2 model to support people with other chronic conditions beyond type 2 diabetes.

To learn more about United Healthcare’s new digital health therapy that has improved the health of people with type 2 diabetes and flag potential COVID-19 infections go to LevelT2D.com.

