Imagine A Different World With “For All Mankind” On Apple TV+

NASA’s first all female spacewalk just went off without a hitch. In a well timed debut, Jodi Balfour (The Crown) and Sarah Jones (Sons of Anarchy) portray astronauts in the alternate-reality space drama, “For All Mankind.”

Debuting exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple’s new video subscription service, the series explores what would have happened if the global space race never ended. Created by Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica), “For All Mankind” presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon. The highly anticipated series stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Shantel VanSanten, and Wrenn Schmidt, along with Sarah Jones and Jodi Balfour.

Sarah Jones played Det. Rebecca Madsen in the FOX series “Alcatraz,” Alison in the Hulu series “The Path,” Amelia Davenport in USA Network’s “Damnation,” and Polly Zobelle, the scheming daughter and accomplice of Ethan Zobelle, in “Sons of Anarchy.” She portrays Tracy Stevens in “For All Mankind”; Tracy is struggling with her role as an astronaut’s wife and the sacrifices required. Underneath her demure exterior lies an ambition and toughness that will her to pursue her own path.

South African native Jodi Balfour portrays Ellen Waverly – who pursues her love of flying and adventure instead of a “dignified” profession worthy of her social status, much to her parents’ chagrin. She is gifted as a pilot, but her true talent is reading the people around her and getting the best out of them. Jodi most recently appeared in HBO’s 2019’s “True Detective” and portrayed Jackie Kennedy in “The Crown.”

“For All Mankind” is launching on November 1st, exclusively on Apple’s new video subscription service, Apple TV+. For more information, go to www.apple.com.

