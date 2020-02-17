If Valentine’s Day Didn’t Go Your Way Perfect Profile Can Help

At Windmill Wellness Ranch we desire to heal the entire individual, not just the addiction or behavior. We treat underlying issues, such as trauma, depression, anxiety and other mental health or neurocognitive issues. We work to improve the physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and relational health of the individual and family. We help you discover your authentic, whole self and bring your entire person into balance.

We strive to work towards the integration of body, mind, and spirit. We believe the body provides valuable information and we work to increase somatic awareness and connection to your physical body through mindfulness, breath, and movement. We have two massage therapist available weekly for an additional charge. We have two chef’s on-site to provide fresh entrees that are culinary masterpieces. The menu is full of incredible dishes, knowing that the body feeds the mind. We encourage a nutritious and healthy diet and work with patients to increase awareness of sugar intake, while also working to restore and build a healthy gut. We encourage meditation, mindfulness and relaxation techniques.