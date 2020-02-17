If Valentine’s Day Didn’t Go Your Way Perfect Profile Can Help

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

If Valentine’s Day wasn’t successful maybe you need a dating profile makeover – Leah Trogan, Lead Stylist from Perfect Profile was with us this morning to give her best tips for attracting your perfect match online and tips to showcase your best self-online. (style, wardrobe, beauty, etc) Perfect Profile just created a new dating survey to help personalize the process and recommend the right dating app for each client. If you visit www.YourPerfectProfile.com you can participate and receive a free consult as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Austin Marathon Latest

More Austin Marathon

Remarkable Women Spotlight: Micki Eubanks

Trending Stories

Don't Miss