If Pizza & Cookies Are The Way To Your Valentine’s Heart…Check Out These Delicious Gift Ideas

We love pizza and cookies at Studio 512 and today Steph and Rosie shared some delicious local specials just in time for Valentines day!

Southside Flying Pizza is making Valentine’s Day extra cheesy this year with their heart shaped pizzas available February 11th – 14th. Their one topping heart pizzas are $14 and are available for dine in, takeout, or delivery. Order online at your closest Southside location here .

And if you’re looking for the perfect treat for your Valentine, check this out…Cookie Rich is offering the perfect pairing – strawberries and chocolate. Thier Valentines dozen has half Pink Chip + Strawberry Whip (a soft pink chocolate chip cookie filled with a strawberry buttercream and a dollop of strawberry jam in the middle) and half Dark Fudge + Vanilla (rich fudge like cookie with a dash of cinnamon and a vanilla cream cheese filling). They’re also including gold dust over the top!

Then of course they also have their chefs dozen, which is one of each 12 flavors or you can build your own box with as many of each flavor as you would like!

If you pre-order for Valentines Day by tonight at midnight (February 10) you can use code “Studio512” and get 15% off your order. For more information or to place an order go to GetCookieRich.com