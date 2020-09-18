Identifying Warnings Signs Of Fraud Attempts With Visa

Studio 512
Fraud has been on a rise during the pandemic, with criminals targeting unemployment insurance benefits and stealing them from innocent consumers. Rosie discussed the increase in fraudulent purchases related to unemployment insurance fraud and how to identify warning signs of fraud attempts with Mike Lemberger, Senior VP and Regional Risk Officer for North America for Visa.

