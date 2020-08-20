IDEA Public Schools Start School Year With Virtual Learning

We’re about to see the start of a new school year, and it looks unlike any other we’ve ever seen. Taylor Nichols spoke with us about IDEA Public Schools virtual start to the school year.

What protocols did IDEA put in place to prepare for this school year?

When COVID-19 forced distance learning across the country last spring, IDEA teachers rose to the occasion and maintained contact with nearly 100% of their students. We’re prepared to make even stronger virtual connections this year. IDEA Public Schools in Austin started the school year on Tuesday, August 11 with virtual learning. This takes into consideration the grace period the TEA is offering for all schools by starting the year virtually for all students through Sept. 8 . Through IDEA’s 1:1 technology program and our materials distribution centers, we are confident our students will have what they need to learn.

Why is it so important that all your students have access to technology and what type of devices are students receiving?

In order to support families, every IDEA student will receive a school-issued computer or tablet to use throughout the school year. Students and teachers will work together online, when students are present at school and when they are learning from home. Through their device, each student will have direct access to their teachers, peers, daily classroom, and homework. Intentional focus on structure and rigor to keep all scholars on track regardless of where the learning itself is taking place. The 1:1 program extends the learning day for students and strengthens the home-to-school connection by giving families more real-time feedback on their student’s learning. Students will be receiving the following technology:

Grades Pre-K – Kinder (Chromebook tablet with case and stylus pen)

Grades 1st – 8th (Chromebook)

Grades 9th – 12th (Dell Latitude Windows Laptop)

If parents are interested, can they still enroll to attend IDEA Public Schools for 2020 -21 school year?

Yes! We still have spots available for this school year. You can fill out an application on our website.

