IDEA Health Professions Is Now Enrolling Students For The 2021 – 22 School Year

What makes IDEA Health Professions unique and different?

IDEA Health Professions is the only K-12 charter school in Austin that focuses on comprehensive health professions. The campus provides specialized hands-on curriculum to prepare students for future careers in science, math, policy, and healthcare fields.

The campus is located at 5816 Wilcab Rd, Austin, TX 78721 and is currently accepting students in grades Kinder through 8th for the 2021 – 22 school year.

Can anyone attend IDEA Health Professions?

Yes, any child can attend IDEA Health Professions. There is no entrance exam required to get in. IDEA Health Professions is a free, open-enrollment by lottery.

How can parents enroll their children to attend IDEA Health Professions?

Parents can visit www.ideapublicschools.org/apply to fill out an application. They can also call the campus at (512) 822-4350 to get more information.

