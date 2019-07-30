Ice Cream For Pets & People At TRACE

We’re in the dog days of summer — and what better way to celebrate than with dog-friendly ice cream? Wade Greenwood from Trace at W Austin came to Studio 512 to tell us about some of their new creations.

TRACE’s Doggie Ice Cream (Yields 1 Quart):

1 banana

½ cup peanut butter

2 cups greek yogurt

2 TBS honey

Puree bananas and yogurt together, and add softened peanut butter and honey.

Mix until combined, pour into container and place in freezer until set.

Chef Wade also created the a decadent 24K Gold Leaf encrusted vegan ice cream sundae for the National Ice Cream Day, which will be available through the end of summer. The 24K Gold Leaf Sunday is served in a mixed chocolate bowl with fresh berries and whipped cream for $42.

As an extension of W Austin’s PAWS (Pets are Welcome) program, which ensures that pets are not only taken care of, but pampered, too (the hotel provides liter boxes to a grooming services, specialized menu with Nyman Ranch dog meals to special treats at turn down, and more), the team at TRACE makes homemade doggie treats and doggie ice cream. They also have a lush outdoor patio for guests animals to enjoy.

For more information, go to traceaustin.com.