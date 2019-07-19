Ice Cream For Every Diet With H-E-B

It’s summer — so we all scream for ice cream, right? But a dairy diet doesn’t necessarily agree with every stomach. Steph got some tips from Corally Ridge and Veronica Moreno of H-E-B to learn about traditional ice cream alternatives.

Veronica says we should be looking for specific labels if we’re trying to find healthier alternatives. For example, there are a lot of non-dairy options for those who are lactose intolerant. There are also low-carb picks that fit into a keto diet, and there are even some high-protein options!

If you’re trying to avoid ice cream altogether, but you still want a cold treat, you’ve got great choices! Veronica says fruit pops, fruit popsicles, soy and yogurt popsicles are are delicious alternatives. Just make sure you check the serving size on the side of the container — it likely will be smaller than the package you’ve purchased.

Corally at Cooking Connection says that you can even make healthy ice cream at home, if you’d like! It’s fun for kids — put the ingredients into a bag and shake. The entire process will take less than an hour, and it’s a really affordable option for an at-home treat. Get this recipe and more at www.heb.com.

