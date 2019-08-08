I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM, INTERNS SCREAM FOR LIKES PLEASE

Our 2019 summer interns, Bailey and Kate, took the streets of South Congress to get Facebook likes for Studio 512.

After a bet from Studio 512’s Executive Producer (and their boss), Larissa, the girls asked complete strangers for likes on the Studio 512 Facebook page… but it had to be done in constumes.

Bailey dressed as a hot dog and Kate dressed as an ice cream cone. Both costumes were equally humiliating and attention-grabbing, completely filling their purpose. The day also happened to be one of the hottest summer days so the costumes got steamy.

They were successful in getting likes from many people on SoCo, ranging from locals to visitors from North Dakota!

Make sure YOU go like the Facebook page in order to make sure no interns have to endure this again. (And yes, this post was cheekily written by the interns who actually had an amazing time!)

Like the link here:

https://www.facebook.com/studio512tv/