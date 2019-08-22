I Live Here I Give Here’s “Big Give” Party

Amplify Austin is I Live Here I Give Here’s 24-hour donation event. It’s the biggest day of giving in Central Texas, and it’s just around the corner. The upcoming I Live Here I Give Here party will offer games aimed to educate, entertain and engage people with dynamic program offerings. The games that are paid will be 100% donated to I Live Here I Give Here.

Not only is this a great cause, but game players will have a chance to win fun prizes! For those who participate in all four stations, they will receive a complimentary raffle ticket.

BIG Give Balloon Pop ($5)

Rules:

Pop a balloon to reveal a key insight into a pressing need in your community and the transformative impact we have when we give back together. You may just find one of their grand prizes!

Prizes:

Tecovas Boots

2 night stay at Hotel Van Zandt + dinner for 2 at Geraldine’s

$1,000 to Fixe

Jewelry by Bryan Anthony’s Jewelry

More to come

Board Service Station: Build-A-Board-Survival-Kit (Free)

Rules:

Want a sneak preview of how the Board Internship Program can prepare you to serve your community? Build your Board Survival Kit to see what it takes!

Step One: Enroll in the Austin Involved Board Internship Program. It’s been the key to success for more than 200 Board Internship alumni! Step Two: Learn how to be an effective board leader. Any of our 750 nonprofit partners will tell you that strong board members are truly organizational lifesavers. Step Three: Meet your nonprofit match and find out what cause sparks your passion. Step Four: Get on your soapbox and advocate for the cause you love. Step Five: Toast to your success and network with others to spread the joy of giving back.

I Live Here I Give Here Actions For Good Booth ( $5, $10, $20)

Rules:

Join in the campaign to promote actions for good in our community. You can start by sending a special someone an act of kindness tonight with the help of their special I Live Here I Give Here do-gooders!

Acts of Kindness Menu:

Pass a Note ($5): Write a note to a fellow guest – your date, friend, or mentor – and an I Live Here I Give Here do-gooder will hand-deliver it secret admirer style! Send a Flower ($10): Roses are red. Violets are blue. Send someone here a flower and I Live Here I Give Here wins too!~ Customize a DJ Shout Out ($20): Have something to say to a fellow guest? Write a brief shout-out and DJ Mel will let them (and the whole ballroom) know how you feel!

Janes vs Jacks ($5)

‘Give Back Jack’ and ‘See Jane Give’ support young professional men and women along their journeys to greater community involvement. During these two annual events, Janes and Jacks can engage with inspirational mentors and community leaders fluent in philanthropy and committed to making the right connections. Participants leave the event having formed new relationships and feeling energized to invest in Austin.

Rules:

Grab a partner.

3pts – Bag in the hole

1pt – Bag on the board

Most points at the end of the round wins

I Live Here I Give Here’s The Big Give party is happening on Friday, September 6th at the Hotel Van Zandt on Davis Street. For more information, check out the ilivehereigivehere.org, and follow along with their mission on social media, @AmplifyATX.