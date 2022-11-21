Austin-based nonprofit I Live Here I Give Here (ILHIGH) will serve for the sixth year as the official Community Leader in the Central Texas region for GivingTuesday, an annual day of giving, taking place the Tuesday immediately following Thanksgiving, on November 29, 2022. GivingTuesday is a worldwide celebration of generosity and promotes giving back starting at the local level.

Envisioning a Central Texas where every community member is engaged in giving, ILHIGH connects individuals and businesses with local causes they care about. On this GivingTuesday, support local nonprofits by making a donation at AmplifyATX.org or directly towards ILHIGH at ILiveHereIGiveHere.org.

Donors who use the AmplifyATX.org platform to donate to their favorite nonprofits on GivingTuesday can make an optional extra contribution to the I Live Here I Give Here Amplify Fund in the donation cart before checkout, or can visit the fund page to contribute directly, as the fund is now open. The ILHIGH Amplify Fund energizes donors and nonprofits on Amplify Austin Day in early March (March 1-2, 2023), and is the source of critical matching dollars shared across all participating organizations.

“I Live Here I Give Here is honored to be the Central Texas hub for the GivingTuesday movement,” says Courtney Manuel, ILHIGH CEO. “With thousands of nonprofits located right here in Central Texas, donors make a tremendous impact on GivingTuesday. In fact, since 2007, more than 200,000 Central Texans have raised $118.9 million for 1,327 local nonprofits. That’s extraordinary!”

This year, ILHIGH is partnering with Good Work Austin to elevate small business support and GivingTuesday awareness. From Saturday, November 26 to Friday, December 2, when you dine or drink at one of the dozens of partnering small businesses, a percentage of proceeds will be donated to Good Work Austin and I Live Here I Give Here. These funds will help support community-wide initiatives.

Since its inception in 2012, GivingTuesday has spread to more than150 countries and last year alone raised over $900 million for thousands of organizations around the world. As part of the worldwide day of giving, I Live Here I Give Here rallies individuals, families, businesses, and foundations to support local nonprofits in a way that is meaningful to them on Amplify Austin Day, GivingTuesday, and year-round through its online giving and discovery platform, AmplifyATX.org.

Those interested in joining I Live Here I Give Here’s Central Texas GivingTuesday efforts can visit ILiveHereIGiveHere.org/GivingTuesday. Follow I Live Here I Give Here on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for the latest news and updates. Official hashtag: #ILiveHereIGiveHere

ABOUT I LIVE HERE I GIVE HERE

I Live Here I Give Here connects individual donors and volunteers with local causes they care about. Our community-wide events and year-round programs for businesses, nonprofits, and individuals make giving possible for everyone. Our signature annual program, Amplify Austin Day, inspires residents across a seven-county region to come together and support more than 700 nonprofits. While See Us Give and the Board Training Program help community members find their passion—and take action.So, what’s the impact? I Live Here I Give Here has activated more than 200,000 Central Texans to help raise $118.9 million for 1,327 local nonprofits since 2007.

ABOUT GIVINGTUESDAY

GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Started by a New York nonprofit in 2012, GivingTuesday has spread to 150+ countries and last year alone raised over $900 million for thousands of organizations around the world. On GivingTuesday, be inspired to engage, volunteer, or donate to a local cause that matters to you. I Live Here I Give Here has been serving as the Central Texas GivingTuesday Community Leader since 2017. Following years of success hosting Amplify Austin Day, I Live Here I Give Here recognized an opportunity to use the same platform, AmplifyATX.org, for year-round giving initiatives. Central Texans can now easily connect with local causes they care about, make a donation, or sign up to volunteer in support of GivingTuesday. Join the global giving movement at AmplifyATX.org.