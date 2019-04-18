I Am Somebody's Child: The Regina Louise Story Premieres on Lifetime Author Regina Louise Speaks to Rosie prev next

"I Am Somebody’s Child" tells the journey of a young African American girl who navigates over 30 foster homes and psychiatric facilities before age 18, and the one woman, Jeanne, who believes in her. After Jeanne’s unsuccessful attempt to adopt Regina due to a racially motivated ruling, their bond is forced apart. "I Am Somebody’s Child" is Regina’s story of how one woman's belief and love becomes her lifeline as she defeats the odds of a corrupt system and succeeds. After 25 years, Jeanne is finally able to adopt Regina in the same courthouse that denied them previously. You can see the world premier of "I Am Somebody's Child: The Regina Louise Story" on Lifetime this Saturday, April 20th. For more details, go to mylifetime.com.

Sponsored by Lifetime. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.