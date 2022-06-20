Hear Ye Hear Ye! The 2nd Annual Banger’s Renaissance Festival is happening this week and Owner Ben Siegel joined Steph and Rosie to share all the details!

Join Banger’s and be transported to a realm of lords and ladies, knights and princesses as they celebrate the Name Day of our king with a feast for the ages. Fantastic sights, sounds and flavors await.

WHERE:

Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden

79, 81, 81 ½ Rainey Street, Austin TX 78701

WHEN:

Thursday, June 23th – Sunday, June 26th

HOURS:

Thursday – 12N – 9PM

Friday/ Saturday – 12N – 11PM

Sunday 10AM – 5PM

FEASTING (FOOD SPECIALS):

Turkey Legs:

The portable meal of choice for those who wish to revel without interruption. Our turkey legs are smoked in house then basted w/ The King’s Golden BBQ Sauce & finished over an open fire.

Fried Dragon Bites:

Alligator slain in the kingdom of Louisiana battered & fried w/ house-smoked bacon then served w/ a spiced remoulade sauce.

Royal Sausage Platter:

A massive 12oz sausage of peppered bovine & swine served w/ grilled flatbread from the east, house-made sauerkraut, beer mustard & garlic aïoli.

The Queen’s Sweet Apple Fritters:

Puffed pillows of dough stuffed with the kingdom’s finest baked apples & topped w/ cane syrup & powdered sugar from the new world.

Drink Specials:

Dozens of specialty meads, ciders, ales and lagers including:

Locally made meads from our allies at Meridian Hive.

Ciders from Fairweather, City Orchard, Bishop, & Austin Beerworks

English ales from Odell, Lone Pint & Real Ale.

Traditional ales and lagers from the lands of Spain, Germany, Bohemia & the French Low Countries.

LIVE MUSIC:

Thursday: 6 PM – 9 PM

Friday: 3PM to 10 PM

Saturday: 3PM to 11PM

Sunday: 10AM to 5PM

GAMES:

Knight Battles:

With bated breath watch as knights from the four Houses of The Kingdom Banger’s; The Vanguard of The Hop, The Order of The Sausage, The Sons of the Sow & The Brotherhood of Beer, battle to the death!!!!

Friday – 6 PM

Saturday – 3 PM & 7 PM

Sunday – 1 PM

Beer Can Jousting:

Would you like to try your hand at the dark arts of medieval mayhem? Well now’s your chance! A jousting competition open to all!!!!!!!

Thursday – 5 PM

Friday – 6 PM & 8 PM

Saturday – 1 PM & 5 PM

Sunday – 3 PM

For more information go to BangersAustin.com