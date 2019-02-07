Hudson Meat Market on SoCo Video

Hudson Meat Market is an original local business that started on South Congress in 1969. Supporting local Texas ranchers and helping the local hunting community is Hudson Meat Market's mission. Stop by their retail store and find an assortment of home-made jerkies, steaks, and their famous hot links. Visit www.hudsonmeatmarket.com for more information and visitsoco.com to check out all the shops on SoCo.

