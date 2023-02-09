Photo Courtesy Huckleberry

Get ready for a delicious pre-Fat Tuesday celebration like you’ve never seen in Austin!

Huckleberry is getting wild with a one-day special: a giant, two-foot-long po’boy called “Party Boy” available in shrimp, oyster or both. The “Party Boy” will be the star of the show, but 6″ po’boys & Huckleberry’s full menu will also available. Oysters will be provided by Austin Oyster Co., who will also be onsite shucking fresh oysters. You’ll have the chance to enjoy mini King Cakes and Doberge Cakes for dessert because, well, Fat Tuesday. Expect a seven-piece brass band “Time of Night” to round out the experience from 5pm – 8pm. Beyond Mardi Gras, Huckleberry is open Tuesday – Sunday serving up carefully sourced comfort food & seafood classics served from a laid-back food truck.

Photo Courtesy Huckleberry

When: Feb. 17, 2023 from 4 – 10 p.m.; Live music 5 – 8 p.m.

Link to RSVP

Huckleberry also has a Burger & a Bev special that takes place Tuesday – Friday from noon – 2pm. For $12, get a premium beef smash burger + a draft cocktail from Still Austin Whiskey Co. Choose from a Bees Knees, Gold Rush or Carl from St. Elmo Brewing. There is plenty of parking!

Photo Courtesy Huckleberry

Upcoming pop-up Crawfish boils:

— February 25th at Still Austin Whiskey Co.

— April 1st at Vista Brewing