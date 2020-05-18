How & Why To Decorate Your Closet With Greer Image Consulting

Rosie spoke with Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting about decorating your closet.

Why would we want to decorate our closets?

“For many people, your closet (or your section of your shared closet) may be the only truly individual space you have in your home, that isn’t shared with a partner and your kids. This is a time to celebrate you!

We have to use our closets every day. It’s uplifting to create an inviting space, and decorating can spark your outfit creativity!”

How do we start with closet decoration?

“Look to the floor first! Even small spaces can get a boost from a floor rug. I recommend looking at the colors of your closet (Do you love brights? Are there lots of neutrals?) and mirroring those for a lovely effect!

Secondly, use art and framed photos to give the space a personal touch. Your closet is a great place to display heirlooms. You can actually use some of the pieces in your closet for an inspirational effect, too!

Finish with hooks and displays of something eye-catching, like hats or bags. Install individual lights for added visibility and extra flair.

If you’re in a very small space, consider decorating around the closet, instead of in it. Use a pop of color on the wall to draw attention and hang hats and bags around the door. Shelving is a good place to put knick-knacks and photos that you want to display!”

Is this extra time at home making you realize what you have — and what you don’t — in your closet? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

