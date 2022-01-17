How To Use Your Health Plan To Help Achieve Your New Year’s Resolutions

With the calendar flipped to 2022, millions of Americans are likely setting New Year’s resolutions. But what if you could use your health plan to help achieve those goals?

Dr. Donna O’Shea, chief medical officer of population health with UnitedHealthcare, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to offer some helpful advice.

“With the New Year almost here, a UnitedHealthcare survey found 55% of Americans plan to make health resolutions this year, while 53% have vowed to improve their financial fitness. Among people making health resolutions, 26% hope to lose weight, 24% are planning to exercise more and 21% intend to eat a healthier diet,” Dr. O’Shea said.

To help achieve those goals, what resources do you recommend?

“First, tap into technology. COVID-19 has prompted some people to avoid public gyms due to potential exposure risks to the coronavirus, contributing to the popularity of at-home fitness routines. Whether your health resolution is focused on improving strength, enhancing endurance, or finding new levels of flexibility, fitness apps may help. With that in mind, millions of UnitedHealthcare members can get a year-long subscription to the Peloton App at no additional cost, giving them access to thousands of live and on-demand workouts to help get or stay active.”

That’s a great offer. Similarly, some people may have found a smartwatch under the tree this year. How can people use wearables to enhance their health?

“We know smartwatches are becoming increasingly sophisticated, enabling people to track various measures of health. To enable people to get paid for using these devices, some employers and health plans include them as part of wellness programs. For instance, our UnitedHealthcare Motion program enables members to earn over $1,000 per year in incentives by meeting certain daily activity goals, such as walking, swimming or strength training. Importantly, smartwatches such as Apple Watch sync with digital fitness apps, offering personalized feedback to help track individual workouts and progress over time.”

This segment is paid for by United Healthcare and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.