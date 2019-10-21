How To Use A Store Credit Card With Peterson Farm Brothers

The Peterson Farm Brothers join us in studio for an interview to share tips on best practices for using store cards with their favorite retailers, and how store cards offer convenience and value for them. They will share results from a recent survey that shows how store cards continue to remain popular with consumers to deliver rewards on everyday purchases.

Now more than ever, consumers and avid shoppers are becoming acquainted with ways that benefit their lifestyle and spending habits directly. Whether it is rewards, seasonal promotions, a birthday surprise, or ways to make financing a bit easier, consumers are adopting store cards that provide just that.

The Peterson Farm Brothers are made up of Greg (28), Nathan (25) and Kendal (22). The siblings farm together with their parents near Assaria, KS and produce entertaining and educational videos on their YouTube channel, as well as post farming and video updates to their social media pages. In May of 2012, Greg had an idea to make a parody music video with his brothers to help educate their city friends about farming. The video was filmed throughout the month of June and posted at the end of the month. It was entitled “I’m Farming and I Grow It,” and was a parody of the song “I’m Sexy and I Know It” by LMFAO. The song was a viral hit on YouTube and received over 5 million views in over 200 countries in 2 weeks. Since then, they have continued to make videos.

Learn more at Peterson Farm Brothers and Tractor Supply Credit.

Sponsored by Citi. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

WITHOUT A STORE CARD, ARE CONSUMERS LEAVING MONEY ON THE TABLE?

Store Credit Cards Remain Popular Due To Rewards And Special Promotions

AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW:

The Peterson Farm Brothers, Farming Influencers

BACKGROUND:

Now more than ever, consumers and avid shoppers are becoming acquainted with ways that benefit their lifestyle and spending habits directly. Whether it is rewards, seasonal promotions, a birthday surprise, or ways to make financing a bit easier, consumers are adopting store cards that provide just that.

The Peterson Farm Brothers join us in studio fro an interview to share tips on best practices for using store cards with their favorite retailers, and how store cards offer convenience and value for them. They will share results from a recent survey that shows how store cards continue to remain popular with consumers to deliver rewards on everyday purchases.

Did you know?

· 71% of U.S consumers are more likely to get a store owned card if they found the right one.

· 57% of consumers would be more compelled to sign up for a store card if it provided discounts toward purchases.

· More than 4 in 5 consumers would put in the extra effort to find a card for their needs, even to save 5% on a purchase.

On October 21st, The Peterson Farm Brothers will be available for an interview to share tips on best practices for using store cards with their favorite retailers, and how store cards offer convenience and value for them. They will share results from a recent survey that shows how store cards continue to remain popular with consumers to deliver rewards on everyday purchases.

SUGGESTED INTERVIEW QUESTIONS:

Tell us more about who The Peterson Farm Brothers are.

What are some must-have products that you’re consistently buying for the farm?

Sounds like your farming needs can be quite extensive! How do you make the most out of these everyday purchases?

Where can we go for more information?

For more information, visit: TractorSupply.com/credit

MORE ABOUT THE PETERSON FARM BROTHERS:

The Peterson Farm Brothers are made up of Greg (28), Nathan (25) and Kendal (22). The siblings farm together with their parents near Assaria, KS and produce entertaining and educational videos on their YouTube channel, as well as post farming and video updates to their social media pages. In May of 2012, Greg had an idea to make a parody music video with his brothers to help educate their city friends about farming. The video was filmed throughout the month of June and posted at the end of the month. It was entitled “I’m Farming and I Grow It,” and was a parody of the song “I’m Sexy and I Know It” by LMFAO. The song was a viral hit on YouTube and received over 5 million views in over 200 countries in 2 weeks. Since then, they have continued to make videos.

Ever since they began producing content, they have continued to realize a need to inform people about what they do in farming and in agriculture. Aside from their production on social media, they travel around the country to speak on advocating for agriculture

Produced for: Citi

Sponsored by Peterson Farm Brothers. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.