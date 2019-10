NASA's first all female spacewalk just went off without a hitch. In a well timed debut, Jodi Balfour (The Crown) and Sarah Jones (Sons of Anarchy) portray astronauts in the alternate-reality space drama, "For All Mankind."

Debuting exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple's new video subscription service, the series explores what would have happened if the global space race never ended. Created by Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica), "For All Mankind" presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon. The highly anticipated series stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Shantel VanSanten, and Wrenn Schmidt, along with Sarah Jones and Jodi Balfour.