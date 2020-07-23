How To Style Your Mask With Estilo Boutique

Our friend Stephanie Coultress O’Neill, Owner of Estilo, joined us to share some tips on styling your mask. Check out the full segment above for Steph’s visuals.

Mask Styling Tips From A Pro

-Your pop of color can be your mask

-Have fun with the animal print trend. You can Mix patterns

-Pick fun prints to compliment a neutral outfit

-Pull out colors from your mask and combine your main piece,such as a dress with accessories that match the colors in your mask

-Guys can be a stylish too by coordinating around their make.They can use a neutral color such as black, navy, grey.

-Another fun trend is the handkerchief/scarf. You can wear as a neck piece and put on when needed.

Estilo is a contemporary women’s and men’s clothing boutique in the heart of Tarrytown in Casis Village. They focus on delivering a curated collection of national and international brands through a trusting personalized shopping experience. Estilo literally translates to style in Spanish, and that is the focus of both the clothing and the space.

Founded in 2005 by Stephanie Coultress O’Neill, Estilo has continued to redefine itself and influence the style in Austin. Prior to opening Estilo, Stephanie received a Masters in Psychology from the University of Texas and had a private practice for child and family therapy. The core values of Estilo are deeply rooted in providing retail therapy and making customers feel confident and stylish through their attire. Stephanie truly has a gift of connecting with people.

To shop online go to EstiloBoutique.com and give them a follow on Instagram for some style inspo @Estilo_Austin.