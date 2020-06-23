How To Style Shorts This Summer With Lure By Y+F

No matter your body shape, there are a flattering pair of shorts for you to rock this summer! Stylist, Claire Saldana with Lure By Y + F chats with Rosie and shares her expert tips to keep us cool and confident when wearing cutoffs.







Two Major Short Trends This Summer

The Full Suit Look

The 90’s Knit Bike Shorts

Lure By Y+ F is closing their store and going online. Now until June 30th they are having a BIG SALE. Take advantage of reduced prices with their 50% off in-store only sale. Curbside & delivery available! To learn more about the sale and Lure By Y + F give them a visit online and check them out on Instagram for sneak peaks and great deals @Lure_By_YF