How To Style Pantone’s 2021 Colors Of The Year With Greer Image Consulting

Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting joined Studio 512 to talk about Pantone’s choice for Color of the Year, which happens to be two shades in 2021: Illuminating and Ultimate Gray.

If these two colors feel a bit tricky to work into your wardrobe, Raquel has some tips with outfits she styled:

“Colorful gray” — In this case, colorful can still be a soft palette! Raquel says that “Ultimate Gray” is a light/soft/cool neutral, so other colors in that realm, like blush, champagne, lavender and mint are great choices. A lighter denim is a great topper on this more muted outfit.

“Neutral gray” — One of the best neutrals for gray? White! This brighter neutral can really make the gray pop, and Raquel pairs a tied (or cropped) shirt with a midi dress, which is still a very fashionable silhouette for the new year. Pop on white heels and white accessories to make this look even more vibrant.

“Colorful yellow” — What fun! This outfit is really cheerful, with a play on the warm/clear/light shade of lemon that “Illuminating” is. Similar colors to this yellow are also spring-like: watermelon and lime. Check out Raquel’s cactus earrings as a way to combining lemon/lime colors in this bright style.

“Neutral yellow” — If you’d like to take Illuminating to the office, Raquel suggests other warm colors like navies and tans. Medium wash denim is another good choice, if you’ve got a more relaxed dress code. If you’re taking this look out for fun, playing with proportion with long coat and short skirt is a good way to shake things up!

Do you need wardrobe help? Are demands on your schedule changing, and your style needs an update? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she's offering new options for virtual styling. too.

