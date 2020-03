Pi Day is coming up! And although it's meant to honor that crazy, never-ending number, Amanda Wadsworth and Nick Saverino from Tiny Pies came in to help us celebrate a different way with some delicious treats.

Tiny Pies is expanding expansion into a third location, opening in Westlake, this spring. The new store will be located at 3736 Bee Caves Rd. Suite 8, Westlake Hills, TX 78746. Tiny Pies will be joining Blenders & Bowls’ existing store at that address and the two businesses are partnering to offer a new, food-court-like experience. It will essentially be two separate businesses under one roof -- Tiny Pies and Blenders & Bowls will have their own counters for guests to place their order -- then guests can enjoy their food in the shared seating area.