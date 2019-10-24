How To Style A Coffee Table

Hearth and Soul is a gathering place and shopping experience where you can discover beautiful things for yourself, your home or someone special in your life. A curated collection of simple, modern and classic items, including top brands and artisan goods, will both warm your heart and feed your soul.

They carefully designed their floor plan to feature each room of the home; including the Women’s & Men’s Closets, Family Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & Bar, Pet Corner, Library, Bed & Bathroom, Patio and more.

For more information on their monthly charity partners and community events check them out online at www.hearthandsoul.com for more details.