How To Stay Safe This Summer During ‘The 100 Deadliest Days’ With DC Law

DC Law wants everyone to have a safe and happy summer, so Dan Christensen spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about what they call “The Deadliest 100 Days Of Summer” — the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Teen drivers between the ages of 16-19 are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash than drivers 20 years-old and older, according to the CDC.

Christensen covered these numbers, important things to do if someone is in an accident, how DC Law can help if someone doesn’t have a lot of money, what services his law firm offers, and why supporting the community is important.

DC Law is also holding a free-to-the-public event this Saturday, showing the classic movie “The Sandlot” on June 26th. Space will be limited, so get your ticket early. There will be a bounce house, cotton candy, and a food truck. The movie will begin around 8:30 pm and the gates open at 6:30pm. Go to TexasJustice.com for the link to learn more and get your tickets today!

This segment is paid for by DC Law and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.