This is the busy season for a grinch called porch pirates who steal delivered packages. In fact, approximately 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America in the past year.

Rebecca Edwards, a safety expert at SafeWise.com, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to help stop these criminals.

Edwards discussed how bad the porch piracy problem is, where it is the worst, trends in suburbs compared to more urban areas, how to know if you might be a target, what people are doing to stop porch pirates, how to set up a community safety plan, and more.

For more information, visit SafeWise.com.

