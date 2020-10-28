How To Stay Injury Free When Running Outdoors This Fall

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Whether you’ve always been a runner or just took up running over quarantine, fall is one of the best seasons for running outdoors in Central Texas. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get injured when hitting the trail or pavement. We spoke to orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist Dr. Earl Kilbride with Texas Orthopedics about the benefits of running outdoors and how to avoid injury.

For more information visit TXOrtho.com.

Sponsored by Texas Orthopedics. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss