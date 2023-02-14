Kim Eagle with Earn That Body joined Studio 512 on Valentine’s Day to talk about heart health. Here are her top tips to get your ticker in great shape:

1. Learn your health history.

2. Eat a healthy diet. “Make healthy food choices like more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and low-fat dairy products. Eat less salt, saturated fat, and added sugar.”

3. Exercise.

4. Quit smoking.

5. Take medications as directed.

6. Choose your drinks wisely. “More water! We want to limit sugary drinks and alcohol where possible.”

7. Monitor your blood pressure at home if needed.

