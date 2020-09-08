How To Start An Herb Garden At-Home

Whether you live in a subdivision with a large backyard or an apartment with a balcony, herbs grow well just about anywhere. Lance Roberson with Plance is here to show us how to start an herb garden.

Best Herbs For Beginners:

Rosemary

Lavender

Mint

Thyme

Garlic

Tips:

The more light, the more water needed. Although, almost no herbs like to sit in water.

Harvesting helps reduce the balance of leaves to roots. More roots on smaller plants mean faster growth so, harvesting can increase vigor and yield overall.

Adding compost is the best amendment if the soil recedes in the pot and you need to add more.

You can mulch pots just like beds to help reduce watering frequency.

To learn more about Lance’s services, visit his website, or give him a call at 512-672-9250. You can also shoot him an email with any of your plant questions to Lance@plance.org.