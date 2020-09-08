How To Start An Herb Garden At-Home

Whether you live in a subdivision with a large backyard or an apartment with a balcony, herbs grow well just about anywhere. Lance Roberson with Plance is here to show us how to start an herb garden.
Best Herbs For Beginners:
- Rosemary
- Lavender
- Mint
- Thyme
- Garlic
Tips:
- The more light, the more water needed. Although, almost no herbs like to sit in water.
- Harvesting helps reduce the balance of leaves to roots. More roots on smaller plants mean faster growth so, harvesting can increase vigor and yield overall.
- Adding compost is the best amendment if the soil recedes in the pot and you need to add more.
- You can mulch pots just like beds to help reduce watering frequency.
To learn more about Lance’s services, visit his website, or give him a call at 512-672-9250. You can also shoot him an email with any of your plant questions to Lance@plance.org.