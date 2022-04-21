If you’re looking to sell your home, you definitely want to make sure you’re maximizing your profits when the market is this hot.

Tricia Tumlinson, a realtor and author of “How to Sell Homes Fast for Top Dollar,” joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about her new book, which is a guide for homeowners who are looking to sell.

This book contains real tactical steps for preparing a property to hit the market and to maximize the owner’s equity. What motivated you to write a book about this topic?

“Homeowners have access to information more than ever before and it can become overwhelming for them to weed through all of the advice available online. I wanted to create one resource that housed all of the tips and tricks my clients use to net the most for the sale of their homes.”

What is the number one mistake you see home sellers make?

“Not preparing their home to list. Home sellers need to understand that perception is everything in selling real estate. A majority of buyers want a move-in ready home. They don’t want to have to paint, change flooring or remodel the kitchen once they move in. They want things ready now. I advise my clients to make those repairs or even take on renovation projects before they list. If done strategically, they can turn a $20,000 investment into a $50,000 or even $100,000 return.”

What do you enjoy most about being a realtor?

“I love helping people achieve their financial goals through real estate — that really is our team’s mission. It’s fun to see how excited our clients get when they discover that they have $200,000 or more of equity in their home. That is life-changing money for a lot of people. Now my clients who were first-time home buyers four years ago are pulling equity out of their homes, buying new properties, and renting out their starter homes. They are creating generational wealth for their family and we get to play a part in that, which is so meaningful.”

To achieve your financial goals through real estate and order your free copy of “How to Sell Homes Fast for Top Dollar,” go to TheTumlinsonGroup.com.

