How To Season Your Cast-Iron Skillet

Did you know your old, hand-me-down cast iron that’s filled with rust can be restored, and you can fix it right at home with minimal tools? Here are some steps to restoring your rusty cast iron:







Scrub skillet with a steel wool pad under hot water. Dry with a dish towel and place it on high heat on your stovetop. Spread a thin layer of melted shortening or vegetable oil over the skillet using a paper towel (Organic flaxseed oil is the best). Place skillet upside down on a middle oven rack at 400-500° (Place foil on a lower rack to catch drips). Bake 1 hour; let cool in the oven.







TIPS:

Water= rust. Dry off on stovetop.

If your cast iron comes out sticky, your oven was not hot enough.

2 seasoning coats = good, 5-6 seasoning coats= GREAT!

A good seasoning coat will give your cast iron “non-stick like” qualities and keep it in great condition lasting a lifetime.

Using cast iron skillets are considered healthier than cooking with other materials because it allows the use of less oil and boosts your iron intake. To learn how to cook with a cast iron, check out this guide!